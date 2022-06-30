CLEVELAND — Andres Gimenez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Thursday for their second straight walk-off win.
Gimenez went deep to center on a 3-2 pitch from Tyler Thornburg (0-2) as Minnesota’s bullpen imploded again.
Jose Ramirez drew a leadoff walk, the 10th allowed by Minnesota. Josh Naylor’s groundout moved Ramirez to second and Owen Miller flied out.
Gimenez followed with his game-winner, sending Cleveland’s players pouring out of the dugout in celebration for the second consecutive day. The Guardians lead the majors with 17 last at-bats wins, including six against the rival Twins.
The Twins failed to hold a 6-3 lead in the 10th inning on Wednesday night, when the Guardians scored four times and won the game on Naylor’s two-run homer.
Emilio Pagan and Jharel Cotton couldn’t hold the lead, and Minnesota’s bullpen problems returned less than 24 hours later.
The Twins outhomered the Guardians 10-2 in the series.
Cleveland won 3 of 5 in the series and trails Minnesota by a game in the AL Central. The teams don’t meet again until September.
The Twins took a 3-1 lead into the eighth and four Minnesota pitchers were working on a one-hitter. Thornburg retired the first batter but hit Gimenez with a pitch and walked Franmil Reyes and Sandy Leon to load the bases.
Shortstop Carlos Correa made a diving stop of Myles Straw’s sharply hit grounder. Gimenez scored and Reyes came home when Correa threw wildly to third to tie the game.
Pinch-runner Ernie Clement was tagged out trying to score on Steven Kwan’s ground ball and Amed Rosario fouled out to end the inning.
NOTES
RAYS: The Tampa Bay Rays put left-hander Brooks Raley and right-hander Ryan Thompson on the restricted list before opening a five-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays.
Tampa Bay added righties Javy Guerra and Phoenix Sanders from Triple-A Durham.
In addition, left-hander Jeffrey Springs was put on the family medical emergency list and lefty Ryan Yarbrough was recalled from Triple-A. Righties Dusten Knight and David McKay were added to the taxi squad for the trip to Toronto.
To enter the country, the Canadian government requires a person to have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose – or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – at least 14 days before entry.
Unvaccinated players go on the restricted list because they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time, according to a March agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association.
Springs had been set to start against Toronto on Thursday. Instead, right-hander Matt Wisler will open, with Yarbrough expected to follow him.
