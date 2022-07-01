Celebrate Parks and Recreation Month this July with Scarborough Community Services. Join us for a variety of fitness and wellness events in Memorial Park throughout the month. Sessions include annual favorites like Zumba, Yoga, Bootcamp, POUND Rockout Fitness, Jazzercise, SoulFusion, and PiYo. All classes are run by local instructors who are excited to get everyone together and moving. Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Martin’s Point Healthcare, all sessions are completely free.

There are program offerings geared toward all ages and abilities. “July is the perfect time to get out of the house and to try new things,” said Todd Souza, Community Services Director. “Summer is the best time to create new memories and experiences, especially for children.”

America has celebrated July as the nation’s official Park and Recreation Month since 1985. It was created by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) and specifically highlights the vital and powerful role local park and recreation professionals — like our Scarborough Community Services staff — play in building stronger, more vibrant and more resilient communities all across the country. This year’s national theme is We Rise Up for Parks and Recreation. “This July, we are bringing attention to how important it is to rise up and support our field, because every day, park and recreation professionals rise up for their communities in service of equity, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being,” says NRPA of the chosen theme.

Scarborough Community Services has added a few new out-of-the-box offerings this summer. On July 8, join Embody the Rhythm dance instructor Marita and drummer Namory for our first-ever African Drum and Dance class. Participants will be led through short sequences of traditional African dances and invited to enjoy the enlivening rhythms of West Africa. This special session is open to all students of all levels and abilities. Explore the heart and hip opening movements of Guinean traditional dance. On July 15, we invite Pokémon fans young and old to join us in the park as we lure in more of the pocket monsters for your enjoyment! We will also have an ice cream truck on hand for your sweet treat purchases. “We encourage everyone in town or anyone visiting to ‘Rise Up’ and try something new with us this July,” says Souza.

Parks are at the center of so many experiences and memories — moments that park and recreation professionals help make happen. Our local parks are often our first experiences in nature, our introduction to a favorite hobby or physical activity. They are places to gather with friends and family, spaces to celebrate life’s special moments, spots of respite and healing, sites that connect us with essential community services, and so much more.

Scarborough Community Services is providing opportunities for people of all ages to achieve healthier lifestyles as well as bringing the community closer through a variety of programs, events, and services. Now with the addition of space at the Hub, located at 418 Payne Road, the opportunities for new and unique programming are only going to grow.

NRPA encourages everyone that supports parks and recreation to share how it has impacted their lives with the hashtag #RiseUpJuly. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org/July.

Learn about the exciting Park and Recreation Month activities planned in the Town of Scarborough and more at 207-730-4150 or by visiting the special events webpage at https://www.scarboroughmaine.org/departments/community-services/special-events/

