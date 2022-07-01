Job Corps is currently enrolling youth 16-24 years old, who are interested in learning career training in areas such as Automotive, Welding, Healthcare, Electrical, Culinary Arts, among others, through free training. Virtual and online learning options are available. Those enrolled can earn HSD/HSE and their driver’s license at the same time. Housing and meals are included at no additional cost. There will be job placement once the program is completed. Call/text Jennifer Caswell at the Portland Job Corps Office at (207) 631-0784 or email at [email protected] for more information.

