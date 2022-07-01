SCARBOROUGH — July is National Parks and Recreation Month.

In celebration of National Parks and Recreation Month in July, the Scarborough Community Services and Martin’s Point Healthcare “Rise Up” are bringing more free fitness summer events. Their classes include Yoga, Zumba, Bodyweight Bootcamp, Family Pound class, Targeted Yoga, PiYo, Soul Fusion, and Jazzercise. These classes begin after Independence Day.

The Community Service Center will also have special events, including Maine Backyard Campout, Embody the Rhythm African Drum and Dance Workshop, and Pokémon and Popsicles. These classes begin on July 8.

All sessions and events are held in Memorial Park unless otherwise noted. There is no need to register. Check out their Facebook for upcoming surprises at https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1655235479/scarboroughmaineorg/zdq1r7stxd3lftzqzxas/ParksMonthCal2022_Flyer.pdf

