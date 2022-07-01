Join sports reporters from the Portland Press Herald, Sun Journal, Central Maine Newspapers and The Forecaster as they look back at top performers and moments from the high school sports year during a special edition of Varsity Maine Live on Thursday, July 14 at 7:00 p.m.

They will discuss finalists for our annual Varsity Maine Awards, honoring the best in Maine high school sports during the 2021-22 school year. The winners of the awards will be unveiled in a special magazine inserted into the Sunday papers on July 17.

The Varsity Maine Awards categories include male and female Athletes of the Year, Teams of the Year in both boys’ and girls’ sports, and Games of the Year for both boys’ and girls’ sports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous