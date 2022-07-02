I’m mad. I’m sad. I’m at a loss for what to do. Part of that comes from the overwhelming size of the scope of the fire that the Supreme Court lit in overturning Roe v. Wade. But when I begin to look around for those responsible, I’m brought right home to my senator, Susan Collins. I would certainly not be the first to suggest that she was played by Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, nor would I be the first to go farther and accuse her of not really caring about reproductive rights.

I am, however, going to give her the chance to redeem herself. While the majority opinion in Dobbs claims this issue was different from others involving contraception, homosexuality and marriage equality, Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurrence makes that claim plainly hollow.

If Collins truly cares about the rights of women, the rights of privacy, equality and equal protection she will take this opportunity to push to codify the rights to contraception, marriage and sexual equality. I think she will find that her legacy will come to be defined by how she responds to this moment. Will she be content to impotently moan and groan to the press about being lied to by people everyone knew were lying to her, or will she push back against their affront to the Senate as an institution and work through that institution to advance the rights she says she believes in?

Noah Fralich

Portland

