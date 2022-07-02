BASEBALL

Cam Eden hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to lift the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 4-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday at Hadlock Field.

Jay Groome pitched five innings, allowing just two hits and one run for Portland. He struck out seven and walked four. His wild pitch in the top of the third allowed Sebastian Espino to score and give New Hampshire a 1-0 lead.

Ceddanne Rafaela hit a solo home run in the third to tie it for Portland.

Andrew Bash pitched four scoreless innings in relief to earn the win for New Hampshire.

NECBL: Aidan Kane was 3 for 4 with two RBI and a run scored, while Bryce Afthim pitched six scoreless innings as the Sanford Mainers beat the OceanState Wave 10-0 in Sanford.

Afthim allowed three hits, struck out four and didn’t walk a batter. His brother Bryce Afthim pitched three innings, allowing two hits, striking out six and walking one.

HORSE RACING

Belmont Stakes winner Mo Donegal came out of the last leg of the Triple Crown with bone bruising and will be out of training for 60 days.

Jerry Crawford, CEO of Donegal Racing, and co-owner Mike Repole said Saturday the colt will continue to be evaluated.

Mo Donegal won the 1 1/2-mile Belmont by three lengths on June 11. Trained by Todd Pletcher, the 3-year-old colt has won four of seven career starts and has earnings of $1.5 million.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL’s investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback.

According to the motion filed Friday by the women’s attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, the legal team seeks any and all reports and files from the NFL’s investigation into Watson, including recorded interviews, witness statements and communications. The notice of intention to take deposition by written questions also asks for photographs and “any other type of documents in your files and/or documents regarding the investigation of Deshaun Watson.”

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Breanna Stewart traded for her Seattle teammate Sue Bird in the WNBA All-Star draft.

Bird was set to be a co-captain with A’ja Wilson before Stewart pulled off the deal to acquire Bird for Sylvia Fowles. Bird and Fowles are set to retire at the end of the season and were named co-captains with Stewart and Wilson.

Bird will be playing in her record 13th All-Star Game on July 10 in Chicago. Fowles will be in her eighth.

• Allie Quigley scored 19 points to lead five Chicago players scoring in double figures, Candace Parker added 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Sky never trailed in their 91-75 win over the Phoenix Mercury in Chicago.

The game was a rematch of last season’s WNBA Finals that Chicago won. The Sky have won both meetings between the teams this season.

Chicago (15-5) has won five games in a row and eight of its last nine to move into a tie with the Las Vegas Aces atop the league standings.

GOLF

PGA TOUR: J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17.

He had a 19-under 194 total at TPC Deere Run.

Playing partner Denny McCarthy birdied the final two holes for a 66 to join Scott Stallings (64) and Emiliano Grillo (65) at 16 under.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Adrian Meronk will take a narrow lead into the final round of the Irish Open in Thomastown, Ireland as he bids to become the first Polish winner in the history of the European tour.

Meronk, who has three top-three finishes this season, carded a third round of 4-under 68 at Mount Juliet to edge in front on a crowded leaderboard on Saturday. The top 14 players are separated by four shots.

At 14 under par, Meronk is one shot ahead of England’s Jack Senior, Spain’s Jorge Campillo and Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti. Another stroke back are 2020 winner John Catlin and Espen Kofstad following matching rounds of 65.

LIV GOLF: Paul Casey, the Englishman ranked No. 26 in the world, has joined the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf tour.

Casey, who hasn’t played a tournament round since March because of injuries, plans to make his LIV debut this month at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

Casey, 44, has won 21 times as a professional, including three times on the PGA Tour and 15 times on the European tour. He has been on five Ryder Cup teams.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday as he attempts to defend his win on the Wisconsin road course in Elkhart, Wisconsin.

NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong run qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in qualifying.

Kyle Larson, Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, qualified third. Tyler Reddick is fourth and Austin Cindric fifth.

NASCAR XFINITY: Ty Gibbs overtook NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson on the final lap of overtime at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for his fourth Xfinity Series victory of the season.

The race featured a major wreck that impacted about a third of the 38-car field.

Larson, competing in an Xfinity Series event for the first time since 2018, was leading when Cole Custer’s brake failure resulted in a late caution flag that produced overtime.

INDYCAR: The IndyCar championship race faces a major shakeup at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, where the top title contenders struggled and Pato O’Ward won the pole to match a series mark set in 1961.

O’Ward became the ninth different pole winner through nine races this season – the first time that’s happened in 61 years – and the Arrow McLaren SP driver now has a shot at the IndyCar points lead.

The modern-day record for different drivers winning the pole to start a season is 10 in 1952.

FORMULA ONE: Carlos Sainz was fastest in the rain at the British Grand Prix to earn his first career pole position in his 150th start in qualifying in Silverstone, England.

Sainz set the fastest time of 1 minute 40.983 seconds late in the third qualifying session to edge reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen by just .072 seconds. It was the seventh pole in 10 races for Ferrari this season, though it was Sainz teammate Charles Leclerc on pole prior to Sainz’s surprise run.

CYLING

TOUR de FRANCE: Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen overtook Wout van Aert right on the line to win the second stage of the Tour de France while Van Aert took the yellow jersey in Nyborg, Denmark.

It was a first Tour stage win for Jakobsen and a second in two days for the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team after Yves Lampaert’s win in Friday’s time trial.

But Van Aert took the yellow jersey with a six-second bonus for finishing second, to lead Lampaert by one second overall.

Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar stayed third overall and was eight seconds behind Van Aert.

