In an expected move, the Celtics are bringing back second-year forward Sam Hauser on a three-year deal according to a league source. Boston had declined Hauser’s team option last week in order to sign him to a long-term contract. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe was first to report Hauser’s deal.

The Celtics signed Hauser to a two-way deal shortly after the 2020 NBA Draft in which the Virginia product went undrafted. After strong play with the Maine Celtics, Hauser had his two-way deal converted to a standard NBA contract back in February after the team opened up several roster spots.

Hauser shot 43.5 percent from 3-point range in 36 combined games with the Celtics and the G-League during his rookie year, appearing in 26 of those games with the Celtics. He suffered a shoulder injury during the postseason but appears to be on track to take part in NBA Summer League, which kicks off next weekend in Las Vegas.

Hauser will have a chance to earn minutes at forward next year off the bench following the trade of Aaron Nesmith and Daniel Theis. Boston’s bench depth is impressive in the backcourt but there will be a competition for minutes in the frontcourt with Danilo Gallinari and Grant Williams.

The Celtics have three roster spots left open after also agreeing to terms on a deal with Luke Kornet on Friday. A league source tells MassLive that Boston expects to fill one of those spots with a backup center.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous