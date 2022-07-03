Many predict legal chaos now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade protections. Some states, such as Texas, allow citizens to sue others who may enable or perform abortions. $10,000 goes to the winner. What might opponents of abortion rights do in pursuit of such rewards?

Now is the time to envision such actions and put in place policies and laws to protect those at most risk. One that concerns me is surveillance. Might pregnant persons – whether they intend to bring a child to term or not – be watched closely in the early months of their pregnancies? I think this is likely in places like Texas, which offer direct incentive for such behavior.

Persons of child-bearing age may be most at risk. Might “watchers” appear in drug store isles where pregnancy tests are sold? I know this sounds crazy; but what isn’t nuts in this situation? What about pregnant teens or low-income adults who might have difficulty managing or affording a new child? Will they be subject to special scrutiny from persons passionate about preventing them from obtaining an abortion? How far will this madness go?

The solution, of course, is an act of Congress to protect abortion rights nationwide and thereby preempt local laws. A constitutional amendment would be the ultimate act, but I would settle for a new federal law. We can make this happen through the ballot box.

Tom Meuser

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: