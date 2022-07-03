Abortion is overturned, and Sen. Susan Collins, Maine’s most famous tight-rope walker, is back on the high wire, singing her favorite kind of song: It wasn’t me. I was lied to by Kavanaugh. How could I have known?
Listen to Carl Tobias, a law professor who studies judicial selection: “…if you looked at what Trump was saying, it seemed pretty obvious he wasn’t going to appoint anybody he didn’t believe would overturn Roe v. Wade, and he made that a litmus test for all his nominees. I think everybody knew that, including Susan Collins.”
William Yeomans, a career Justice Department official who also served as staff to the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Collins “either lied to her constituents or is too naive, gullible, and uninformed to be a United States senator … Collins should step down.”
Heck, even I knew Trump wasn’t going to name a pro-abortion rights person to the Supreme Court.
While millions of women and others expressed outrage against the court’s ruling, what were among the strongest words Collins could muster? “Ill-considered action,” “We need the court to show both consistency and restraint.”
What we Mainers really need is representation that is not duplicitous, not spending a political career on both sides of the fence. Let’s learn to keep the tight-rope walkers in the circus.
Norman Abelson
Moody
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.