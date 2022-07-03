In writing the majority opinion on the case of the football coach from Washington leading a prayer meeting on the field at the end of a game, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote “The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and nonreligious views alike.”

Gorsuch could have and should have used that same sentence in a decision on the anti-abortion case.

Stuart Gilbert

Falmouth

