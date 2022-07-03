In writing the majority opinion on the case of the football coach from Washington leading a prayer meeting on the field at the end of a game, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote “The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and nonreligious views alike.”
Gorsuch could have and should have used that same sentence in a decision on the anti-abortion case.
Stuart Gilbert
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.