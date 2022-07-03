The majority of Americans think women should have control of their own bodies. The majority of Americans want much stricter gun control. Why wouldn’t a democracy reflect these desires of the majority? Why?

Because the USA is a republic, a democratic republic but not a pure democracy.

The Electoral College has upset the democratically elected president several times. Mr. Trump lost the popular vote but was able to completely change our Supreme Court makeup. Now that court is passing judgements that go against the majority of American’s understandings of our Constitution.

The Senate is a good example. California’s 39 million residents have the same voting power as Wyoming’s 650,000 residents. Laws that reflect the majority of Americans’ opinions and desires cannot be passed because of the lopsided nature of our system. The House of Representatives, usually, more accurately reflects the majority of Americans’ opinions. The Senate blocks these laws with its unfair distribution of voting power.

Accept it. The United States of America is not truly a pure democracy. It is a republic. As long as we keep this system, the minority can block the majority.

Valerie Razsa

Gray

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: