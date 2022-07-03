CLEVELAND — Yankees rookie reliever Ron Marinaccio was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with shoulder inflammation, leaving New York’s solid bullpen without a key piece nearing the season’s halfway point.

Marinaccio felt discomfort in his shoulder after pitching in Saturday’s 13-4 win over the Guardians in the first game of a doubleheader. The right-hander came in after Aroldis Chapman walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

The Yankees decided it would be best for the 27-year-old to get some extended rest to heal.

Marinaccio has been terrific since being called up on May 21. He’s pitched 15 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just an infield single with 17 strikeouts.

To take his spot, the Yankees recalled JP Sears, who has gone 3-0 while pitching 12 2/3 scoreless inning in three previous stints with New York this season.

GUARDIANS: Reliever James Karinchak is back with Cleveland after being sidelined all season with a shoulder strain suffered during spring training.

Karinchak was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday when the Guardians placed left-hander Anthony Gose on the 15-day injured list with a triceps strain he apparently sustained a day earlier.

The hard-throwing Gose gave up four runs and two hits in Cleveland’s 13-4 loss in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday against the New York Yankees.

BLUE JAYS: First base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team following the death of his eldest daughter. Julia Budzinski was 17.

“The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons,” general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement on Sunday. “This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family. I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts.”

The Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays lined up along the foul lines before first pitch Sunday for a moment of silence. Rays manager Kevin Cash said his team was “heartbroken.”

