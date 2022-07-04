This letter concerns the unsettled conflict between MaineHealth and the Anthem Health Insurance Company. I have reviewed the published articles written by the CEO’s of the two organizations, both of which are, in my opinion, poor defenses or their respective points of view. The provider describes how wonderful his organization and its employees are, and the insurer says the same about Anthem. MaineHealth apparently feels that they are under paid and Anthem states that they are overcharged. Doesn’t that sound familiar! Neither organization attempts to understand the real victims of the conflict, who are sick patients who need care. This appears to be caused by mismanagement on both sides.

It’s time for the leaders of these organizations to do their jobs. Their million-dollar salaries are there to justify their ability to understand our very complicated healthcare system and to find solutions. The ceasing of negotiations makes them both appear silly and callous. We need them to do their jobs; we ask them to please do so.

This problem is really part of the national issue of our failing health care system. We all need to admit this and have a debate that includes CEO’s like these two and informed members of the public. It is essential that we succeed together. Let us start this process in Maine.

David Scotton, MD

Cape Elizabeth

