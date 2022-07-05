SANFORD

Waban celebrates Tele-Fest results after raising $112,000

Waban hosted the 51st Tele-Fest at its historic waterfront camp on Bauneg Beg Lake in May, raising more than $112,000 for essential programs and services for children with autism and other intellectual disabilities.

The Tele-Fest, which was part telethon, part festival, played out on Facebook and YouTube Live and was broadcast on the local Breezeline channel and on The Legends radio.

Staff member Christina Tracey, residential manager, received an award for her committed service to Waban. The Sanford Housing Authority received the community service award for its continuous and thorough support of Waban and its programs throughout the years.

More than 40 businesses generously supported the event, including lead sponsors Kennebunk Savings, Partners Bank, HM Payson and Central Furniture.

WATERBORO

Local woman recognized for volunteer work with Outdoors Again

Holly McHale of Waterboro was one of 26 volunteers to be recognized with a Myra Kraft Community MVP Award on June 8 during a ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

McHale was recognized by the Patriots Foundation for her volunteer efforts as program director for Outdoors Again, a nonprofit that provides recreational opportunities for individuals in wheelchairs. Accompanying the award was $10,000 for Outdoors Again.

For more information on the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards, visit www.patriots.com/community.

BRIDGTON

Scout earns Eagle rank with donation drive

Joseph Angelo III, a member of Boy Scout Troop 149 of Bridgton, has earned the designation of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. To earn the Eagle Scout rank, a Boy Scout must fulfill requirements in the areas of leadership, service, and outdoor skills. Angelo, whose family lives in Florida but summers in Bridgton, organized a donation drive with the aim of assisting inmates and the homeless. He collected over 6,000 hygiene items and $2,700 in cash, which was distributed to the Maine Prisoner Re-entry Network, the Trinity Jubilee Center in Lewiston, and Bridging the Gap in Augusta.

“I was very surprised to see how generous people were,” said Angelo.

To read a full profile on Joseph, go to portlanddiocese.org/harvest/scout-donation-drive-bridgton.

PORTLAND

Volunteers reduce fire risk on Great Diamond Island

Forester Jake Weber and a group of his Weyerhaeuser coworkers and peers brought their forestry skills to Great Diamond Island to remove hazard trees and brush as part of the Firewise program.

Weber coordinated with the Great Diamond Island Fire Department and the Maine Forest Service, which helped residents identify trees and understory that should be removed to reduce fuel loading and provide easier access for fighting fire.

For more information, visit Weyerhaeuser.com.

PORTLAND

AARP awards grants to 11 Maine organizations

AARP Maine announced that 11 organizations throughout the state will receive 2022 Community Challenge grants. Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term.

Funded Maine projects funded include:

• Bangor Livable Communities, work on the Kenduskeag Stream Trail;

• Kennebec Estuary Land Trust, work on The Whiskeag Trail;

• Age-Friendly Communities of the Lower Kennebec, creation of a multimedia package informing recipients about accessory dwelling units;

• Danforth Livable Communities, city’s Livable Communities Center will be brought up to ADA standards;

• United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, expanding a program providing free rides to people age 50 and older;

• Marti Stevens Interactive Improvisational Theater, staging theatrical performances about challenges experienced by older adults;

• Age-Friendly Portland, encouraging businesses to accommodate older adults by applying for age-friendly-business designations;

• Project GRACE, three community gardens;

• Georges River Land Trust, improving existing riverfront trail;

• Age-Friendly South Portland, work to improve safety on the Green Belt Trail;

• Town of Surry, adding signage to slow Route 172 traffic;

Projects must be completed by November 30, 2022.

To view the full list of grantees and their project descriptions, visit aarp.org/communitychallenge.

WELLS

Sandi Purcell to be WHS girls varsity basketball coach

The Wells-Ogunquit Community School District Athletics Department has named Sandi Purcell Wells High School’s next girls varsity basketball coach.

Purcell has been an assistant coach at the University of Southern Maine. Prior to that, she coached at Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua, N.H., where she led that school’s 2019-20 junior varsity basketball team to a state title.

WELLS

District honors retiring staff and those with 20 years of service

The end of the 2021-22 school year found 15 Wells-Ogunquit CSD staff members retiring and 10 staff members recognized for 20 years of service.

Those that retired and the amount of years they served include: Pamela Beane and Suzanne Laplante-Killoran, 12 years each; Deb Sheppard, 18 years; Betsy Littlefield, 22 years; Dianne Bowen, 23 years; Martha Brown 25 years; Marci Dzamba, 26 years; Cathy Cornish, 31 years; Donna Longley and Karen Taylor, 33 years each; Pamela Ingram and Sheila Jarochym, 35 years each; and Mark Lewia and Selena Nickerson, with 39 years each.

Those recognized for 20 years of service include Reginald Bennett, Pam Lear, Kevin Fox, Becky Murphy, Steve Kayser, Kevin O’Shaughnessy, Suzan Kent, Kim Richard, Michele Langelier, and Janet Tessier.

PORTLAND

High school students win scholarships in pitch competition

Seven high school students, pitching an idea they called “Yett-e” (self-driving snowplow to help elderly Mainers access necessities), won the Future Innovators Camp pitch competition and were each awarded $10,000 of scholarships to attend Thomas College in Waterville.

More than 50 Maine high school students spent the week in Portland as part of Future Innovators Camp, a college readiness opportunity organized by Educate Maine, Thomas College and the Roux Institute at Northeastern University.

The first-place winners were Adrian Darlington from Portland High School, Glenn Keene from Bucksport High School, Rishi Duvvuru from Hall-Dale High School, Stephen Worthley-Argraves from Overman Academy (CRCS), Turner Fadiman from Kennebunk High School, Wynn Therrien from Bucksport High School, and Zachary Ferioli from Marshwood High School.

Second place winners, pitching an online game for young children designed to increase aspirations in STEM fields for women and minorities, were Carrigan Cyr from R.W. Traip Academy, Corbin Richter from Cheverus High School, Daniel Howard from Richmond High School, Izzabella Simmons from Morse High School, Jamie Harrington from Kennebunk High School, Natalie Libby from Sacopee Valley High School, Tianna Eames from Winslow High School, and Sarah Al Wakeel from Westbrook High School.

Third place winners, pitching a new type of green crab trap, were Alexander Price from Portland High School, Bay Nadeau from Searsport District High School, Victoria Suslova from Thornton Academy, Grace Bergeon from Kennebunk High School, Isaac Widmer from Mount View High School, and Josh Bragdon from Searsport High School.

BIDDEFORD

Nominations sought for fifth annual Biddeford Hall of Fame

The Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center is seeking nominations for the 2022 Biddeford Hall of Fame, which recognizes and celebrates the citizens of Biddeford or non-residents who have contributed to the history, heritage and culture of the city or the world at large in a significant way.

Nominations should be sent in on the official nomination forms available on the BCHC website, although any application will be considered. Nomination forms will also be available at the Biddeford Saco Chamber of Commerce, McArthur Library, Biddeford City Hall and at the Heart of Biddeford. Deadline for submissions is July 28.

Nominations that were submitted in past years, but not selected, will also be considered along with this year’s nominations. People may nominate themselves.

To nominate someone, submit no more than two pages of text along with the nomination form to: BCHC, c/o Diane Cyr, PO Box 896, Biddeford, ME 04005-0896 or email documents to [email protected] Documents may also be submitted via the website at BiddefordCulturalandHeritageCenter.org or submitted to any BCHC board member or HOF committee member.

For more details, call Cyr at 283-3993.

