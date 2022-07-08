Maine State Music Theatre turned up the energy with the hilarious biblical musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” last Thursday.

Director and Choreographer Alex Sanchez takes the audience on a journey of heart break, hope and laughter with musical numbers infused with jazz, ballet, tango, ballroom and line dancing.

The most impressive dance moment of the show comes when cast member Jonathan Bryant surprised the crowd with a series of backflips. Bryant followed his display of gymnastics with a rubber-like dance resembling that of “Wizard of Oz” Scarecrow actor Ray Bolger.

While many can relate to the concept of sibling rivalry, the 1981 Broadway show takes things to a whole new level when Joseph, portrayed by Jordan Alexander, is gifted a colorful coat by his father, turning his 11 brothers green with envy.

Their jealousy is driven home when Head Electrician Hannah Grace Harper floods the stage with green lights.

The multicolored coat represents Joseph’s ability to dream and predict the future. Angered by Joseph’s superiority and vision of prosperity, his brothers destroy the coat in an attempt to kill him. Failing to end his life, the 11 brothers sell Joseph into slavery and tell their father he has died.

Scenery by David Quackenbush and Kenton Jones transports the audience to the deserts of ancient Egypt with pyramids, palm trees and hieroglyphics, where Joseph is forced to work as a Potiphar’s servant.

When caught in bed with the Potiphar’s wife, Joseph is clapped in shackles and thrown into jail. Feeling alone despite being surrounded by other prisoners, Joseph then sings his spine-chilling song, “Close Every Door.” It is here the audience can relate to Joseph’s struggles as a dreamer and being shut out by the world.

Played by Alyssa Anani, the show’s narrator uses her large vocal range and sass to put Joseph back on track. Joseph begins predicting the fates of his fellow prisoners in the song and dance number “Go, Go, Go Joseph,” ending act one with Alexander and Anani’s powerhouse vocals.

The second act doesn’t disappoint when both modern and ancient worlds collide. Brace yourselves for a visit from the king himself, Elvis.

Costume Shop Manager Madison Queen draws you in with flashes of gold, large feather headpieces, a bumblebee cape and jewels in “A Pharaoh’s story,” the Vegas styled dance number that opens act two.

Audience members were surprised when actor Jeff Max took a page from Elvis’ book, wiped the sweat from his brow and threw it into the crowd for adoring fans. When Joseph interprets Pharaoh Elvis’ dream as a surplus of food for Egypt, the pharaoh puts Joseph on the fast track to prosperity.

Miles away, Joseph’s brothers struggle with hunger as they begin to regret casting out their father’s favorite son. In a French styled number with berets and cigarettes, Kyle Laing leads his brothers in the comedic number, “Those Cannan Days.” Laing’s animated facial expressions, French accent and flexible range of motion make for a hilarious combination.

All eleven brothers venture to Egypt to beg for food, not recognizing their brother Joseph covered in gold. Joseph tests his brother’s loyalty by planting a stolen item in one of their sacks of food. Judah played by Willie Clyde Beaton II proves his brother’s innocence in the Caribbean inspired dance number “Benjamin Calypso,” claiming his brother is “straighter than the big bamboo.” Beaton’s soothing performance will leave you calm cool and collected, with a smile on your face.

Seeing that his brother’s had changed their ways, Joseph reveals his true identity and is welcomed with open arms.

Alexander’s eyes glistened with tears as his character reunited with his father and brothers.

With almost a full house, the audience stood clapping along for the entire closing number.

The show’s cast and crew were top notch and accompanied by an incredible orchestra that will leave you humming the tunes all the way home.

For tickets, visit msmt.org.

