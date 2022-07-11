Continuing throughout the summer, the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is offering storybook trails across the region. These temporary exhibits at preserves will showcase nature-themed stories and activities for elementary-aged children and their chaperoning adults. Children and families can walk a trail, explore a preserve and read a children’s book one page at a time. Readers can visit each storybook trail any time of day during their installation, from dawn to dusk.

In July, participants can explore Merrymeeting Fields Preserve in Woolwich while reading “Emile and the Field,” by Kevin Young, a story about a boy who cherishes a neighborhood field and all the plants and animals it supports throughout the seasons. This temporary installation will be up from Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. to Saturday, July 30.

In August, families are welcomed to the woodland trails in Sewall Woods Preserve in Bath to read “Let’s Go on a Hike” by Katrina Liu, where a little boy, his mom and dad and a corgi named Archie discover nature and the joys of taking a hike. This temporary installation will be up from Saturday, August 20 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, August 27.

For more information about each event, as well as the storybook trail program as a whole, visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events. Closed-toed shoes that can get wet and muddy are recommended. No registration is required. The land trust asks that pictures of your visit be emailed to [email protected]

Kennebec Estuary Land Trust’s education programming is sponsored by The Merrymeeting Bay Trust, Onion Foundation, First Federal Savings, Woodex Bearing Company and Now You’re Cooking.

