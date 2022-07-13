Scott Wayne Innes 1972 – 2022 RICHMOND – Scott Wayne Innes, 50, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, after a long illness at his home. Scott was born in Brunswick on Feb. 1, 1972, a son of Larry W. and Joanne M. (Gower) Innes. He graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1991. Scott took great pride in his work and was a loyal employee at Shaw’s Supermarket for over 33 years. He started work at only 17. He loved his family and animals. He enjoyed riding his bike and watching comedy shows. Scott was very independent and maintained a home and caring for his cat “Whiskers”. He had a beautiful smile and always a kind word. While engaged in conversation he could recall any date, such as birthdays, events, and timelines, due to his photographic memory. He’s already missed by everyone who knew him. Scott is survived by his mother, Joanne Innes of Brunswick, his father, Larry Innes of Benton; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved brother, Ryan; his paternal grandparents, Wayne Innes and Jeanette Innes and his maternal grandparents, Leon Gower and Marion Gower. Visiting hours will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Pownal at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to: Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation 733 Thirds Ave. Ste 510 New York, NY 10017 or online.crohnscolitis foundation.org

