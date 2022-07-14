William “Wil” Stockton Meacham 1940 – 2022 FOLSOM, Calif. – Longtime Maine resident William “Wil” Meacham passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022. Wil was born in Mountain Lakes, N.J. and grew up in the New York theater community. Wil’s mother, Bette Butterworth Gilchrist and father, Monte Meacham, were founding members of Children’s World Theater. From early childhood, Wil could be found on stage in productions such as “The Pied Piper of Hamelin,” behind the scenes as technical director, and training animals for stage and screen. A graduate of Principia Upper School in St. Louis, Mo., Wil attended The American Academy of Dramatic Arts prior to receiving degrees from University of Illinois and University of Bridgeport. Wil taught and consulted in the fields of media and technology, worked as a professional photographer, and later served his high school alma mater as Director of Enrollment. Prior to retirement, Wil was a valued associate at Wiscasset Bay Gallery, building relationships with local artists and sharing his love of art with collectors and visitors. A lifelong sailor and swimmer, Wil owned and operated a coastal camp sailing program for several summers. He developed working prototypes for a swimming resistance training device and was one of the first members of the Maine Masters Swim Club. He was also a devoted caregiver to his mother Bette and stepfather Gilly, carefully tending to their needs in their final years at their Brunswick homestead. In 2000 Wil met and married the love of his life Marty. Wil and Marty created beautiful homes together on Orr’s Island, in Brunswick and in Topsham during their 19 years together. Favorite activities included swimming at the Bowdoin pool, cookies and coffee at Wild Oats, boating picnics, beach walks at Popham and Reid State Park, and attending shows at Portland Stage and Maine State Music Theater. Wil was also a member and active volunteer at First Church of Christ, Scientist in Brunswick. His photos and poems were published in The Christian Science Monitor, and The Christian Science Sentinel and Journal. Friends and family looked forward to Wil and Marty’s annual Christmas card which often included a poem and special photo from the year. Wil will be most missed by his son and daughter-in-law Geith St. John and Andrea Fraser of Rancho Cordova, Calif., stepdaughter Wendy (David) DesAutels of Traverse City, Mich.; stepbrother Scott (Claud) Gilchrist of Montreal, and sister Mary Weil of North Carolina. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: Maine State Music Theatre Attn: Development 22 Elm St. Brunswick, ME 04011

Send questions/comments to the editors.