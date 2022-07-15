James M. Flanagan 1935 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – James M. Flanagan, of Brunswick, was born in New York City Oct. 25, 1935 to Margaret and James Flanagan. The eldest of three sons, he attended Cardinal Hayes High School. and St. John’s College in Brooklyn. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Ware, at Catherine of Genoa Church, Brooklyn, in 1958. They had five children. Jim worked as a history teacher and drug abuse counselor in NYC for 27 years, all the while pursuing an avocation for writing and art. He published over 150 poems, 20 national magazine articles and two books, Amsco’s Global Geography, and Windswept House’s Builders of Maine. Retiring to Maine in 1986, he found a second career as a writer of local profiles and historical pieces, including profiles of Pejepscot People. He also created a column called Hemingway’s Diner that highlighted both local and national news through the conversations of fictitious locals at an imagined diner on Bath Road. The column was so popular, many phone calls came into the paper asking where the diner was located. Everyone wanted to eat at Hemingway’s but it existed only in the wonderfully creative mind, and on the paper, of Jim Flanagan. Jim and Marilyn have been parishioners of St. Charles Catholic Church in Brunswick for 36 years. There they made many enduring friendships. He was greatly loved for his kind and gentle spirit, wonderful wit and blessed soul. He will be missed beyond words. Jim passed away July 13 due to heart disease. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn of Brunswick; his children, James (Deanna) of Naples, Fla., Margaret (Jim) Bongiorno of Odenton, Md., Neil (Sue) of Newark, Del., Teresa (Dan) Mahns of Searsport, Sean Flanagan of Brunswick, and daughter-in-law Helen Renko of St. Louis, Mo. Jim is also survived by two brothers: Kevin Flanagan of Bethpage, NY and John (Pam) Flanagan of Hicksville, NY. Jim and Marilyn were blessed with so many wonderful grandchildren and an ever-growing number of beautiful great-grandchildren. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.stetstonsfuneralhome.com Wake services will be held at Stetsons Funeral Parlor, Federal St. Brunswick, Sunday, July 17, 4 to 6 p.m.; at 5 p.m. there will be a Rosary & Remembrance service. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo church, McKeen St., Brunswick, Monday, July 18, at 11 a.m. Masks preferred. Procession to Riverside Cemetery will immediately follow Mass. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Care 12 Federal St. Brunswick, 725-4341. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Jim’s memory

