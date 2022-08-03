Jason E. Douglass 1977 – 2022 MECHANIC FALLS – Jason E. Douglass, 44, died Tuesday July 26, 2022 suddenly at his home of natural causes. He was born in Brunswick, the son of Rodney and Debra Douglass on Sept. 28, 1977. .Jason graduated from Mt. Ararat HS in 1995. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He especially loved fishing, he would go with and teach anyone, making many friends along the way. He had been a long time member of the Bowdoinham Fire Department alongside his father and his sister before moving out of town. Jason loved baking and BACON and combined them both into his famous Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies. Throughout his adult life he worked many places, including Owen & Haskell, EPI, Oxford Casino and most recently FedEx, where he became more of a brother and friend then a coworker. He will most deeply be missed by his Oxford Casino family. Jason was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Hartley Douglass; his uncle David Moeller and his uncle Dale Douglass. He leaves behind his loving wife of just two months whom he shared a very special bond, Jessica Douglass of Mechanic Falls; his children and grandson, Gwendolyn Roberge (Diamond Best) and Carson Roberge of Lisbon, Elliot Douglass of Lewiston and their mother, Alison Douglass of Lewiston; his step-children Jack Desrosiers, Lydia and Jayne Grant all of Mechanic Falls; his parents of Bowdoinham; a sister Marie Douglass of Bowdoin; his paternal grandmother, Beverly Douglass and maternal grandparents, Joseph and Evelyn Moeller all of Bowdoinham; two nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday August 8, 2022, at Bayview Cemetery in Bowdoinham, with a reception to follow at the Bowdoinham Fire Station. Kilts are welcome and encouraged to be worn in Jason’s honor. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers a GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Jess in the coming days as the family begins to heal

