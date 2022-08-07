Bath will celebrate the virtue of everyday kindness for its 9th Annual Kindness Day Bath on Aug. 20. Each year on Kindness Day, the community comes together in downtown Bath to do small, personal kind deeds for each other. The event is free family fun.

Individuals, friends and families set up stations on the sidewalk downtown to offer their act of kindness to the community. Local musicians volunteer to provide live music and businesses are encouraged to participate with specials, giveaways and kindness-themed displays.

Kindness Day Bath aims to inspire people to find a way to make someone smile, not just on Kindness Day and not just in Bath, according to a news release. The annual celebration brings attention to acts of kindness, in hopes of bringing more kindness throughout the year and creating a ripple effect.

Kindness Day Bath was the brainchild of Morse High alumna Byranna Ringrose, who created the event her junior year. Since then, it has grown each year and become a beloved community tradition. The event is currently organized by Jennifer McDorr with the help of volunteers in the community, businesses and local organizations.

The City Councilors will have 100 trolley vouchers to give out that can be used on Kindness Day from 10-11:30 a.m. and 5-9 p.m. (The trolley will not be available from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maine Maritime Museum will offer free Mini Mariners cruises, about 30 minutes in length, from the city dock at 10 and 10:45 a.m. Tickets will be given away first come first serve starting at 9:30 a.m. downtown near City Hall. The museum will also have a kid craft station.

The Patten Free Library will have a table where they will be handing out kindness cards, stickers and some craft kits. They are also going to chalk the stairs leading up to the library from Front St. and have chalk available for people to doodle on them as well.

