Theodore G. Bombardier 1937 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Theodore G. Bombardier, 85, of Brunswick peacefully passed away at his home on Wednesday August 10, 2022 with his partner Doris by his side. He was born in North Adams, Mass. on June 24, 1937 a son of the late Theodore and Lydia (Bergeron) Bombardier. He grew up on the farm and was educated in local schools. After serving in the National Guard, he became a resident of Maine in 1961. Later in his life he met Doris Emmons and the two spent many wonderful years together. He worked mostly as a boiler technician and installer in his younger years. He will always be remembered for his love of record collecting, story telling, airplanes and enjoying the outdoors in his younger days. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving companion of many years, Doris Emmons of Brunswick; her son, Mike Emmons and his wife Shirley of Harpswell; as well as many other relatives in Massachusetts and Canada. Condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com . Visitation will be held at Stetson’s on Wednesday August 17, from 3-5 p.m. with an American Legion Service at 4:45 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date in Massachusetts. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Service 12 Federal St., Brunswick, 725-4341.

