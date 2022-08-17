Thanks to volunteers for helping people get their relief checks

I want to thank the volunteers helping older residents file income tax returns so they can get their $850 relief checks. I read about their good work in the Times Record last week, and I was full of pride in our area.



There are income caps, but most Mainers are eligible for the checks if they file their 2021 taxes before the deadline of October 31, 2022. It is not too late to file. I commend the team of volunteers and staff at AARP, Bath Housing, Midcoast Ca$h, and United Way of Mid Coast Maine for stepping up to make sure even the folks who don’t normally file income taxes get their relief check this year. I was proud to vote to send direct relief back to Maine people and $850 can make a big difference right now.



Rep. Allison Hepler,

Woolwich

What could have been on Jan. 6

We can only speculate as to what might have happened on Jan. 6 if a few honest people had not stopped the Trump takeover of the government. If we take Trump’s effort to its logical end, we might find a system run by a few privileged people installed to further the interests of themselves and their leader.

A model for this is presented to us in a book by Bill Browder called “Red Notice.” Browder is a hedge fund person who dared take on the oligarchs in Russia. He describes in great detail how assets were stolen from his and other organizations and funneled into a few criminal groups allied with Putin. His effort to bring the culprits to justice cost one of his lawyers his life.

Browder himself was put on Putin’s hit list and he is lucky to still be alive. The book reads like a spy novel but is all true. Lest we think this sort of thing could never take over in this country, we need to remember that it almost did.

Bart Chapin, Arrowsic

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: