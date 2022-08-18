Mary Ellen Strong 1936 – 2022 POWNAL – Mary Ellen Strong, 85, passed away on Aug. 14, 2022, in Lewiston. She was born on Dec. 11, 1936 in Yarmouth, a daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Gagnon) Mitchell. She attended school in Pownal and graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in 1955. She married her beloved husband Wendell Strong on Feb. 22 1957, and together they raised their sons on a small farm in Pownal. Mary worked for many years as the director of the food service programs in both Pownal and Durham Elementary schools before retiring. She will always be remembered for her love of cooking and being an avid Celtics fan. Spending time with her grandchildren was most important to her. She is survived by her children, Neal Strong and wife Tina, and Mark Strong and wife Rhonda; sisters Joan Smith, and Nancy Malone and husband Alan; seven grandchildren; four and a half great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous