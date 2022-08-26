Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy. It’s the most straight-forward way that we, as citizens, can make our voices heard when it comes to choosing our leaders, funding essential services and supporting policy changes. Beyond voting, it’s our unique perspectives and opinions that make our democracy strong.

However, through much of our country’s history, the right to vote wasn’t guaranteed for all. Today, Aug. 26, we recognize Women’s Equality Day, marking the date when the 19th Amendment was officially added to the Constitution. At the State House, we’ll celebrate the day with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a marker honoring the legacy of Maine women who fought for the right to vote. After over 100 years of suffrage, it’s now thankfully hard to imagine a world where the right to vote was ever denied to women.

In Maine, we have a long history of strong, independent-minded women leaders, both in and out of politics. Women like Margaret Chase Smith, Frances Perkins and Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby still inspire young Mainers — as well as elected leaders.

In the Legislature, I’m proud to serve alongside so many strong, thoughtful women, all of whom bring their own invaluable input and ideas to the State House to help move Maine forward. In fact, half of legislative leaders and nearly half of the Senate Democratic caucus are women. Their willingness to share their experiences has helped shape policy for the better. The women who serve in the Legislature are farmers, nurses, teachers and small business owners. But they’re also daughters, sisters, nieces and aunts — and many of us are also mothers and grandmothers. I’ve seen time and again that these family-based perspectives and experiences are just as vital to crafting legislation as our professional experience.

One of the larger issues we talk about in Augusta is how to best support Maine families as they put down roots, grow and thrive in a way that works best for them. After all, no two families are the same. That’s why it’s so important that the Legislature includes moms who have given birth and moms who have adopted. We have lawmakers who have had to balance a career and raising children, and those who made tough budgeting decisions on a single income while staying home to raise their children. We value the perspective of mothers whose pregnancy came as a surprise and those who tried for years before finally giving birth.

It’s because we have this breadth of experience in the Legislature that bills were introduced and passed into law to expand health insurance coverage for fertility care and improve coverage for postpartum care. We’ve expanded the highly successful Cub Care program, also called CHIP, to cover more Maine kids and help them get the quality care they need as they grow. In 2019, we passed a first-in-the-nation earned paid leave law, to help ensure families could take time off from work to handle whatever emergency came their way without losing a paycheck. And last year, we expanded Maine’s family medical leave law to include grandparents who need to take time off to help care for their grandkids. Through all of this, the lived experiences of legislators, including and perhaps especially women in the legislature, guided our process.

Just as these perspectives are needed in the State House, they’re also needed at the polls. Your life and the experiences you’ve had matter. When more people share their stories and expertise, and make their voices heard, we have a stronger understanding of how we can best work together to solve the problems everyday Mainers are facing. As we celebrate Women’s Equality Day, I hope you will take the time to recognize the value of your own voice — and your vote.

Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, represents Senate District 23, which includes all of Sagadahoc County as well as the town of Dresden.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: