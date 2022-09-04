I suspect that the same group of individuals and organizations that are opposed to the New England Clean Energy Connect project firmly believe that we are in a climate crisis, and yet still want us to believe that replacing 1,200 megawatts of fossil-fueled electrical production with hydroelectric power is a bad idea. This, despite the daily onslaught of stories describing the worldwide consequences of climate change.

Projects addressing the climate change emergency, both small and large, like NECEC, do not come about without compromise and concessions from all of us. I think it’s past time for the opponents of NECEC to look at the big picture, and admit that they are on the wrong side of history.

William Neily

Gorham

