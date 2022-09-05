Yarmouth-based singer-songwriter Tim Winchester released a new album last month that’s a tapestry of tenderness.

The eight open-hearted, enthralling tracks on “Northern Lights,” which came out Aug. 13, are soothing balms of halcyon vocals that have both warm and depth. Winchester also proves his worth as a wordsmith throughout.

“The more she tried the more she knew was dying/Just a fleeting star in the dark losing shape/In one tall breath she screamed aloud in silence/She was saving face,” sings Winchester in “Starting Over,” while Devon Colella’s cello casts a haunting spell over the song.

The title track has a soft-handed breeziness to it as Winchester sings with quiet gratitude about longing for love and then finding it. Pete Morse’s electric guitar lurks in the corner, chiming in sporadically and effectively. There’s a muted lushness that drew me in and held my attention for the full five minutes.

Mandolin from Jason Phelps helps to propel “Her Starlight” as it flutters while Winchester’s voice reveals more of its sturdiness. “Lavender breeze fell on us like two lips in need of a kiss/The tongue in a cheek rode shotgun/The silence stood pleading the fifth.”

“Northern Lights” is a follow-up to Winchester’s debut from last year called “Into the Open,” and it continues on Winchester’s path of gracious insight into the human condition. I sure hope Winchester’s music reaches listeners far beyond Maine because it is certainly worthy of the attention.

Winchester wrote the songs for “Northern Lights” during a 12-month period from February of last year to this year. It was recorded and mixed by Jason Phelps at Acadia Recording Company over the past few months, and Pat Keane handled the mastering. It’s available on streaming platforms, and you can purchase it digitally at timwinchester.bandcamp.com.

Winchester is originally from Auburn, Massachusetts, and has been in Maine for a dozen years. His father, a self-taught finger-style guitarist and huge music fan, introduced him to the instrument at an early age. It was a toy guitar when he was 8 years old. For many years, Winchester focused his energy on emulating the sounds of his musical influences including Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Beatles, Eric Clapton and Neil Young.

In 2016, Winchester dusted off a guitar he hadn’t played in a decade and returned to his acoustic roots. He also started what he described as a “songwriting journey.”

Here’s hoping he stays on it.

These days, Winchester draws writing inspiration from more contemporary artists, including Jeffrey Foucault, Gregory Alan Isakov, Jeffrey Martin and Jason Isbell.

You can see Winchester live by heading to Hearts & Horse Therapy Riding Center on Saturday where he’s on the lineup at the Bands Behind the Barn fundraiser. The music starts at 1 p.m., and Winchester takes the stage at 5:15 p.m. He’ll also be at The Barn in Falmouth at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Keep tabs on shows and news from Winchester at timwinchester.com.

