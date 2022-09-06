Big Falls Festival

“Painting the Light”: Denmark Arts Center 50 West Main St., Denmark. Contemporary landscape paintings of Maine and New Hampshire.

Rosemary Gerbutavich Watercolors: Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton, 207-647-2787, gallery302.com.

Sept. 8

Pulped Under Pressure Opening: 6-8 p.m., Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. With traditional hand papermaking at its core, exhibit underscores important contemporary issues steeped in history and craft. Free, usm.maine.edu.

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theatre: 383 Portland Road, Bridgton. Check the drive-in’s Facebook page for weekly schedule.

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In: 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302) Westbrook, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, see PridesCornerDriveIn on Facebook for listings.

Marrett House: Tours every first and third Saturday of the month until Oct. 15 at 40 Ossipee Trail East, Standish. All visitors must follow state COVID-19 guidelines, $6-$15, historicnewengland.org.

Songwriters Circle: Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., Denmark. Local songwriters meet at 7 p.m., every second and fourth Monday to share original tunes and collaborate on new renditions. Open to musicians at any point in their study/career.

Sept. 8

Westbrook Concert Series: 6 p.m., Vallee Square, 869 Main St., Westbrook. bandsintown.com.

Sept. 9

Robben Harris & Edward Mitchell Junior Recital: 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM’s Gorham campus, accompanied by Clifford Cameron, Alex Oullette and Nicholas Thompson-Brown. Live-streamed, pay-what-you-want, usm.maine.edu.

Sept. 10

Big Falls Music & Cider Fest: 11 a.m., Norumbega Cidery, 380 Woodman Road, New Gloucester. bandsintown.com.

Sept. 11

Billy Walker Jr.: 10 a.m., Living Waters Christian Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. bandsintown.com. Sept. 12 Committee of the Whole: 6 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. westbrookmaine.com Ongoing

Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.

The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music Thursday-Saturday; schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.

