Political attack ads have started already! I wish our state legislators would limit TV air time allowable to candidates. One month should be sufficient for them to tell their stories. Limiting the amount of money expended on TV and radio would also be a good step. Give surplus expenditure to charities.

England has limited both airtime and spending on political advertising for years and it has worked well. While state TV and radio might object to losing revenue, let Maine be a leader in bringing sanity back to its airwaves.

Charlie Galloway

Kennebunk

