Indoor yard sale – Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., White Rock Friendship Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. All money raised will benefit a scholarship fund for a Gorham High School senior.

Craftsmen fest – Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chick Property, 270 Main St., Gorham. Fall festival sponsored by United Maine Craftsmen. More than 40 craft and food vendors, $2. For more information, visit unitedmainecraftsmen.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: