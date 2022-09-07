The next Mid-Week Music concerts will see Kennebunk musicians Dana Pearson and Andy MacLeod performing Music from the Movies. The shows at the Kennebunkport Historical Society’s Town House School at 135 North St. will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., followed by an encore on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.

Songs will come from films released from the 1940s to the 21st century, and will include tunes that were played during the opening or closing credits (Cat Stevens’s “Don’t Be Shy” from Harold & Maude), or during memorable scenes (Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes” from Say Anything…).

Tickets are $15 for Kennebunkport Historical Society members and $18 for non-members, and may be purchased at the door or at kporths.com/buy-tickets.

The Sept. 14 evening show is BYOB (21 and older only). For more information, email [email protected] or call 967-2751.

Atria’s Conway wins second national award

Atria Kennebunk announced that Sales Director Michael Conway has succeeded in winning his second Sales Excellence Award. He is the only sales director to win two of the awards nationwide. He also broke a new record by winning for the quarter.

“I don’t do this alone. It is thanks to the entire staff who are exceptional and the facility is always in top-notch condition,” said Conway in an email.

Two Atria vice presidents were scheduled to present the award to Conway on Sept. 7.

Voting begins for Winter Kids grant

Kennebunkport Conservation Trust applied for a grant that could secure up to $10,000 to spend on kids’ winter equipment (ice skates, snow shoes, etc.) for Meadow Woods, allowing children to borrow equipment free of charge.

The prize money is decided by a community vote. The competition is hosted by WinterKids, a nonprofit that helps kids get outside during the winter in Maine. For more information about Winter Kids, visit https://winterkids.org/.

Voting is open the entire month of September. To vote, visit https://winterkids.org/D24OutdoorFund .

Book Stacks for children offered

Kennebunk Free Library is offering a Book Stacks program for children for patrons interested in borrowing a stack of library items handpicked by a librarian. A KFL library card is required. If interested, patrons should fill out the Google form found online and provide information about interests. For more information, email [email protected] or call 985-2173.

Celebrate autumn with the library

Kennebunk Free Library is ready to celebrate the beginning of autumn with Fantastic Mr. Fox and some crafting. Participants are invited to bring friends and join the library to learn how to create art with apples. The event is scheduled for Sept. 27 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Apples will be available, but teens are welcomed to bring their own to use for the craft. Also, washable paint will be used, but participants are asked to wear clothes they don’t mind getting messy.

The event is free, wheelchair accessible, and open to teens ages 10 and up. For more information, see Miss Emmaline in the Children’s Room, or call at 207-985-2173.

Art journaling workshop offered

The Brick Store Museum’s Personal Art Journal Workshop offers senior residents the opportunity to become part of a creative community and learn new art skills and techniques. No art experience is necessary. The six weekly workshops will take place each Tuesday starting Sept. 27 through Nov. 1.

The classes will be taught by local artist Christine Burgess and will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the museum’s Educational Program Center in downtown Kennebunk. The Maine Arts Commission awarded the Brick Store Museum a Creative Aging grant to support the course, so the fee is able to be at low cost of $60 per participant ($50 for museum members) and includes all materials.

The workshop series can accept 12 adults (age 65 or older) through a simple application, found on the museum’s website at www.brickstoremuseum.org. It can also be picked up at the museum’s front desk or by calling 207-985-4802. The deadline for applications is Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.

Library plans Hobbit Day

Kennebunk Free Library is going on an adventure to the Shire. To celebrate the birthdays of both Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, the library invites teens ages 10 and older to Hobbit-themed activities. The session is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The event will feature music, crafts, games, and more. Participants are encouraged to bring friends for this journey, and maybe some second breakfasts along the way. For more information, see Miss Emmaline in the Children’s Room, or call at 207-985-2173.

Craft Supply Swap is Sept. 17

Kennebunk Free Library will host a Craft Supply Swap on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. Participants should bring unused yarn, fabric, drawing, scrapbooking, jewelry-making, wreath making, and other supplies and swap them with fellow crafters.

Donations can be dropped off at the library starting Sept. 5 by appointment only. Contact Brittany at [email protected] to set up a time. Supplies can also be brought during the swap. Patrons don’t need to donate in order to attend and take.

Any supplies not taken will be used by the library for programs, donated to local nonprofits, or recycled.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Arundel Heritage Day set for Sept. 17

The Arundel Historical Society is looking for crafters, people who have a skill to share, local businesses, and people who have historical items or information to share with the public during Arundel Heritage Day.

Heritage Day is a community event that features music, food, historical displays, kids games, Civil War living history encampment and animals. It is a family event with free parking and free admission and will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17.

The historical society also welcomes volunteers. For more information about participation, call Joanne at 985-3087, Donna at 284-6622 or Jake at 283-9699.

Planeteers schedule clothing drive

The Planeteers of Southern Maine, in collaboration with Helpsy, will host a clothing drive on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Used clothing, footwear, accessories, and other household textiles will be collected during this event held at the Kennebunk Transfer Station (Next to Treasure Chest) located at 36 Sea Road in Kennebunk. Collected clothing will be reused or recycled, keeping it out of the waste stream.

As a grassroots effort, the Planeteers of Southern Maine is a group of individuals dedicated to helping create a sustainable future for the planet by encouraging action on climate change, clean oceans, and other environmental issues at the local level.

Organizers request no late or early bird drop-offs. Planeteers will be on hand to direct traffic to parking and for drop-off. For more information, contact Andrea Roth Kimmich at [email protected] For more information about the Planeteers visit https://someplaneteers.wixsite.com/someplaneteers. For more information about Helpsy, visit www.helpsy.co.

Author to host presentation on Scottish prisoners in Colonial Maine

On Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m., Dr. Carol Gardner will deliver a talk at Kennebunk Free Library titled “Involuntary Americans: Scottish Prisoners in Early Colonial Maine,” discussing the more than 400 prisoners of war who were brought to Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts against their wills in 1650-1651.

Gardner is the author of a narrative history, “The Involuntary American: A Scottish Prisoner’s Journey to the New World.”

Gardner has more than 30 years of experience as a writer, journalist and communicator. She earned a Ph.D. in English from Johns Hopkins University, taught at Johns Hopkins, Wake Forest, and Florida State universities, and has published both fiction and nonfiction pieces in a variety of books and periodicals, including the World of Baseball, BluePlanet Quarterly, Northwest Review, Baltimore Review, Potomac Review, The Women’s Review of Books, Portland Press Herald, and The Washington Post. She is a past winner of a Maryland Individual Artists Award. She lives in Alna, Maine.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Astronomical society to host Starfest

Starfest is a weekend event sponsored by the Astronomical Society of Northern New England. It will be held at the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, the organization’s observatory located on Alewive Road (Route 35), in West Kennebunk. It will be held from Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25.

The event will feature both day (solar) observing and night observing. Society members and the public are invited to attend. Members and the general public are welcome to camp out – tenting, or in vehicles — throughout the event, at Starfield.

The itinerary:

Friday, Sept. 23

Noon: members arrive, and start setting up telescopes.

Noon through dusk: solar observing.

Dusk: night observing begins.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Dawn to dusk: solar observing.

2:30 p.m.: cookout; participants invited to bring items, but not required. Donations to the club to offset food costs will be accepted.

6 p.m.: Bern Valliere, a society director, will give a presentation on how distances to stars and distant galaxies are determined.

7 p.m.: night observing.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Dawn through noon: solar observing.

Noon: striking of tents and stowing of telescopes.

Directions to the Talmage Observatory at Starfield: For GPS, use 921 Alewive Road. The observatory has a long driveway at the edge of a large field. It’s on the northern side and perpendicular to Alewive Road, just east of Days Mill Road. There is an Astronomical Society of Northern New England at the end of the driveway.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.ASNNE.org.

Library association schedules annual meeting

Public notice is hereby given to the public pursuant to the Kennebunk Free Library Association by-laws, that the annual meeting of the association will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Board of trustees’ meetings are typically held on the last Tuesday of the month at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom or in Hank’s Room, with the exception of July and December, and they are open to the public.

For more information or to receive the meeting link, contact Library Director Michelle K. Conners, at 985-2173 or [email protected]

POW-MIA Memorial dedication slated for Sept. 24

A dedication ceremony of the POW-MIA Memorial will take place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 24 at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery located at 83 Stanley Road in Springvale.

The memorial consists of a black and gray monolith depicting the POW-MIA symbol of comrades-in-arms surrounded by a semi-circle of 13 standing granite pillars with façade visuals of each conflict in American history beginning with the Revolutionary War to Afghanistan. White marble tablets on each pillar provide historical data on the numbers of POW-MIA compiled by the Department of Defense.

The funding for the memorial was provided by public and private donations to Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery Association, a nonprofit 501c3 organization staffed totally by volunteers. According to the organization, its “mission is to beautify the cemetery so that this hallowed ground will be a resting place of beauty and tranquility for loved ones to visit.”

The association works with State of Maine Bureau of Veterans Affairs, veteran organizations, city and town officials, local businesses and the general public.

The public is invited to attend and the ceremonies will take place rain or shine.

Summer medical equipment loans available

No Place Like Home is a volunteer organization that provides free loans of medical equipment such as walkers, wheelchairs and transfer chairs, canes, bathroom items, and more. The equipment is available to people who live and work in Arundel, Kennebunk or Kennebunkport; or summer visitors to the area.

Those who would like to know more about how to borrow or donate equipment this summer (wheelchairs are always in demand), visit www.nplhmaine.org or Facebook (NoPlaceLikeHome-Kennebunk) or call 207-558-2270.

Arundel Trail Fest scheduled for Sept. 24

The Arundel Conservation Trust Trail Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24 at Arundel Community Trails. The event features 5K, 10K and half marathon options. A Kids Flow Trail Fun Ride and Race, for ages 5-12, is also planned. Arundel Community Trails is located at 257 Limerick Road.

For more information, visit arundeltrust.org.

Chalk the Port returns

The Chalk the Port event returns Sept. 23-24 after a two-year hiatus; local artists participate starting at 8 a.m. on Sept. 24 and finishing up by 5 p.m. that day, creating pieces that celebrate the theme, “Kennebunkport: Past, Present, and Future.”

The free, family-friendly event takes place at the Recreation Complex at 20 Recreation Way, near Consolidated School.

