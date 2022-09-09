NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is introducing some of its most radical rules next season, adopting a pitch clock and limiting defensive shifts after concluding modern analytics created a slower, less entertaining sport.

The decisions were made Friday by the sport’s 11-man competition committee over the unanimous opposition of the panel’s four players. Commissioner Rob Manfred pushed for the innovations along with a management team that included former Boston and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, now an MLB consultant.

“The influx of data in our industry,” Epstein said, “have not improved the game from an esthetic standpoint or from an entertainment standpoint. So in my role now, it’s my responsibility to try to look at the big picture, think about what’s great for fans.”

Players supported the third major initiative: larger bases that are expected to lessen injuries and lead to more stolen bases because of a decreased distance of 4 1/2 inches.

Manfred called the rules an attempt to “bring back the best form of baseball.”

“Number one, fans want games with better pace,” he said during a news conference. “Two, fans want more action, more balls in play. And three, fans want to see more of the athleticism of our great players.”

Union head Tony Clark was noticeably absent, as he was at the announcement of an agreement in March that ended a 99-day lockout.

“Players live the game — day in and day out. On-field rules and regulations impact their preparation, performance, and ultimately, the integrity of the game itself,” the union said in a statement. “Major League Baseball was unwilling to meaningfully address the areas of concern that players raised.”

The pitch clock will be set at 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners — up from the 14/19 tested at Triple-A this season and 14/18 at lower minor league levels.

BREWERS: Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta was placed on the 15-day IL with inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

The 2021 All-Star left during the third inning of his start Thursday night in Milwaukee against San Francisco due to fatigue in the shoulder.

Milwaukee recalled right-hander Justin Topa from Triple-A Nashville.

RAYS: Shortstop Wander Franco was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays after missing two months with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery.

The 21-year-old was batting second in the series opener against the AL East-leading New York Yankees.

“We’re excited to get him back here. He’s such a big part of our club,” Rays Manager Kevin Cash said. “He makes us better in the lineup. He makes us better defensively, and we’ll just see how it goes.”

Franco went on the IL July 10. An injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Durham in mid-August was cut short in its first game when the former top prospect experienced a sore hand. He resumed play with Durham last Sunday and went 6 for 11 in three games.

