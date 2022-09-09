BALTIMORE — Get ready for at least a few more months of uncertainty about Lamar Jackson and his contract.

Baltimore General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement Friday that the Ravens and Jackson still haven’t agreed on an extension for the star quarterback and will keep working on it after the season. Jackson had said Friday was his deadline for a new deal, and he’d be pausing talks after that with the season about to start.

“Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” DeCosta said. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season. The Ravens open Sunday on the road against the New York Jets.

Jackson skipped voluntary OTAs this past offseason but did not hold out of mandatory practices. Baltimore can use the franchise tag to keep him after this season if need be, but this impasse between Jackson and the team is noteworthy after Josh Allen – another star quarterback drafted the same year as Jackson — signed his massive extension some 13 months ago.

Jackson spoke with reporters Wednesday, when time was running out to reach a deal before the season. He and the team have avoided any real public acrimony through this process.

“He and I talked about it yesterday a little bit, like, ‘Hey, man, let’s go be our best, and go focus on football,’” Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said. “That’s what he’s been doing all along, so I know nothing will change with that.”

PACKERS: Green Bay wide receiver Allen Lazard didn’t practice this week and is unlikely to play in their season opener Sunday at Minnesota after being listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury.

Lazard is the Packers’ top returning receiver after catching 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season to set career highs in all three categories. The Packers lost much of their firepower at wide receiver when two-time All-Pro Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Packers offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are listed as questionable as they return from torn anterior cruciate ligaments in their left knees.

JETS: New York left tackle Duane Brown will miss the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens with a shoulder injury that could sideline him for at least a few weeks.

TITANS: Tennessee and safety Amani Hooker agreed to terms Friday on a multiyear contract extension. Terms of the deal were not announced.

CHIEFS: Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark returned to practice on Friday and Coach Andy Reid said he should be available when the defending AFC West champions open their season at Arizona.

