East Boothbay artist Andrea Peters has been with Gleason Fine Art for more than two decades. This summer’s show, “Painting from the Heart,” runs through Sept. 20.

Peters’ bold, brushy landscapes in oil mark her as one of Maine’s most recognizable artists, according to a Gleason Fine Art news release.

“Oils, I love them,” Peters said. “They have such flow. I can capture my energy or the energy of the place, the very spirit of the place, with oils.”

The world Andrea Peters paints is right outside her Little River, East Boothbay, home — salty inlets, mossy ledges, towering spruces, and lush flower and vegetable gardens. Peters’ backyard is a quintessentially Maine landscape. Look at a Peters spruce tree and really see one for the first time–dark, rugged, and wild. Or marvel at a drift of yellow daylilies and white daisies spilling over mauve ledges.

Arts reviewer Phil Isaacson wrote: “Peters’ Maine coast wriggles with color. Hues pile up in layers. Her style is gestural, spontaneous, and that quality builds a visual tempo. The Maine coast has become the center of visual energy.”

Painting is an evolutionary process for Peters, she said. She forces herself to look afresh at the same view and closely observe each day’s tiny, incremental changes. Her paintings are a tribute to her imagination and skilled hands, a perfect expression of one artist’s delight in everything around her.

To view Andrea’s show, visit Gleason Fine Art’s website: gleasonfineart.com. For more information, call the gallery at (207) 633-6849, or email us at [email protected] Summer gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Gleason Fine Art is open year-round.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: