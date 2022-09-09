SCARBOROUGH — Autumn Speer is Scarborough’s new planning director. She started in August and previously worked for several municipalities in Texas.

Speer earned a master’s degree in City and Regional Planning at the University of Texas at Arlington. Her most recent position was as the planning manager for the City of Hutto,Texas, one of the fastest-growing communities in the state.

She was attracted to Scarborough professionally because of its size in regards to both population and land area, Speer said in the town newsletter. She said she is ready to dive in to the role and understand the community needs and desires.

“I think this role is extremely important for a town,” Speer said. “It’s really multi-faceted but ultimately its purpose is to unite all parties together to understand the Town vision and ensure the appropriate outcomes for physical development.”

Speer and her husband Casey have three daughters, one grown and two still in school. They enjoy hiking, camping, playing at the beach and exploring new places. She also ran her own business for eight years, making and selling vintage and handcrafted items. They look forward to exploring Scarborough and all that it has to offer. “The marshes, the beaches, the forest, the farms, it is all just a wonderful combination,” Speer said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: