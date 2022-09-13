I met Amy Kuhn more than 10 years ago, when we served together on the Falmouth Memorial Library’s Board of Trustees. I’ve known her to be an unwavering supporter of the library in every possible way. I watched her step up while on the board every time she saw a need. Most importantly, Amy served as president of the library board for several terms, and then transitioned to co-chair the library’s successful $3.2 million capital campaign.

During the four years of the capital campaign, I met with Amy on a weekly basis and got to know her well. Amy is an excellent leader – she is open, easy to talk to and genuinely curious. She is extremely respectful and seeks to understand all perspectives.

Falmouth would be fortunate to have Amy Kuhn representing us in the Maine House of Representatives.

Allison Bishop

Falmouth

