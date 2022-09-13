TORONTO — Jeffrey Springs pitched six shutout innings to win for the fifth time in six decisions, Randy Arozarena drove in two runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 in a doubleheader opener Tuesday to stop a three-game losing streak.

Yandy Diaz had three hits and scored twice as the Rays (79-61) leapfrogged Toronto (79-62) and moved a half-game ahead of the Blue Jays. Tampa Bay tied Seattle (79-61) for the first of the three AL wild cards.

Springs (8-4) allowed three hits, all singles. He struckl out five and walked two.

Shawn Armstrong allowed two runs in 1 2/3 innings of relief and Pete Fairbanks got four outs for his seventh save in as many chances.

Toronto put runners at first and second with one out in the ninth but Fairbanks struck out Vladirmir Guerrero Jr. and retired Bo Bichette on a groundout that ended an 11-pitch at-bat.

All-Star right-hander Alek Manoah, scheduled to start for Toronto, was scratched with a stomach illness. Instead, the Blue Jays opened with right-hander Julian Merryweather before turning to right-hander Mitch White, who was called up from Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday as the 29th man.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 6, REDS 1: Bryan Reynolds homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs, leading Pittsburgh to a win at Cincinnati in a doubleheader opener.

Cincinnati’s Jake Fraley was hit on the head by Manny Banuelos’ 93.5 mph fastball in the eighth inning. The ball appeared to glance off the bill of Fraley’s helmet and graze the right side of his face. Down for several minutes, Fraley got to his feet and was led off the field by an athletic trainer.

Cal Mitchell hit a two-run shot for his first homer since July 22 and Ke’Bryan Hayes added his first home run since Aug. 7, helping last-place Pittsburgh win back-to-back games for the first time since Aug. 18 against Boston and Aug. 19 against Cincinnati. The Pirates (53-88) are assured of their fourth straight losing season and the Reds (56-84) of their seventh in nine years but first since 2019.