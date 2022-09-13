SACO — Carlene Joyce Gantnier passed away with quiet dignity on August 31, 2022 with her family surrounding her in love, as she listened to her beloved Dean Martin sing her to meet “Grampa,” on the dance floor of Heaven. In her wake she left her spirit, laughter and zest for life.

Born on December 15, 1932 in Bartlett, NH, Carlene grew up the only girl in a family of three brothers who were her playmates and protectors. Tied very closely to her father’s job working on the railways, they moved from the Bartlett, NH area to Maine and the City of South Portland. She attended high school until her senior year there when they moved the family to Windham where she graduated.

Carlene had a radiant smile and a heart full of love that touched so many people … the friends she made in her lifetime were too many to count and all felt equally special and loved by her … “no favorites” was a line she used so often. That was true for her family too. … Each one of us has our own special relationship that we carry with us. All of us knew, we were all her favorites!

Carlene met the love of her life in her late teens; Richard “Dick” Gantnier and married him October 23, 1951. Together they worked hard to build a beautiful life and a marriage that stood the test of time for 69 years.

So many people in the community would have memories of a cheerful server at the Golden Rooster, forever 39 years old as she worked there for 21 years making people smile. Prior to that she was a cashier at Bagley’s Grocery store. Carlene had a sense of humor and a quick wit that made an impression on so many people.

After retirement you would have seen her on the sidelines with her husband at every game or event her grandkids participated in, carrying lollipops for the kids that surrounded her for a back scratch or a cozy lap to sit on. “Gram and Gramp” also enjoyed over 30 cruises with family and friends, sharing their love of cruising with us all.

She was a lifetime golfer and much of her time was also spent with her Biddeford-Saco Country Club family where she was an active member for over 50 years. As a tribute to both her and her husband, rest a minute on their bench on the 10th hole where they both had holes in one!

Carlene Gantnier was predeceased by her husband Dick Gantnier and two of her brothers. Survived by a brother in Windham Bernard and Cindy Moody, her daughters and their spouses, Sharon Walls and Gerald Walls of Raymond, NH and Ellen Rizeakos and William Burk of Saco. Five grandchildren, Cortney Clark (David), Melanie Saccuzzo (James), Jason Walls (Mellissa), Alex Rizeakos (Rebekkah) and John Rizeakos and nine great-grandchildren, Alexa, Jim and Brody Saccuzzo, Hollis Stanley, Ryan and Sean Clark, Skye Turrietta and Saoirse Walls and Brady Rizeakos.

A graveside burial will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery on September 23, 2022 at 1 p.m.

To view Carlene’s memorial page, or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

