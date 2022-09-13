BIDDEFORD — In the loving care of family, Beacon Hospice and Sedgewood Commons, Robert St Louis passed after a long battle with dementia. He came to a final and peaceful rest on Friday, September 2.

Bob was born February 21, 1943 to Vivian and Charlie St Louis of Biddeford. One of three sons, he fondly remembered delivering dry-cleaning to local residents of the community while working for his mother’s business as a young man. Bob’s commitment to others was without end. He joined the Air Force after graduating from St. Louis High School and spent his career as a loyal and kind car salesman. People around town knew his honest and caring nature. That was likely what brought him, through a close friend, to his wife, Joanne Ouellette of Biddeford. On their first date, he immediately fell for her. They were together 34 years and would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on September 4th. He was a wonderful father to Jamie St Louis of Biddeford, and without hesitance, stepped in and raised Joanne’s children, Nicole Ouellette of Sandwich, MA and Philip Ouellette of Portland, as his own. He was proud to be a father and relished in every moment with them. He enjoyed spending time with his family and neighbors, walking with his dog, Zoe, growing (and eating) garden tomatoes, and working on the house. He was a good man, and the memories of him and the love he gave will live on.

Services will be privately held on Monday, September 12 at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Our family encourages others to seek early detection of dementia. Thank you to Chaplin Michael, Jess, Becca and Laura of Beacon Hospice, to Hope Memorial, and to our friends for all of your support.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

