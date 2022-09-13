Raw Affiliation (a team sponsored by South Portland High School graduate Dylan Rottkov, aka Dylan Raw) recently won The Edge Wood Bat League tournament for the second year in a row. The team’s core of seniors, John Poole, Andrew Heffernan, Richie Gilboy and Nolan Hobbs, have put together quite the resume in their time as youth baseball players. From leading South Portland to the Little League World Series as 11- and 12-year-olds, to winning the high school state championship when they were sophomores, and now capping it off with back-to-back Summer League titles.

Top row: Dylan Rottkov (aka Dylan Raw), left, Coach Mike Owens, Coach Jason Cooke, Liam Smith, David Lawlor, Kason Lewis, Nick Swain, Leo Lomangino, Nolan Hobbs and Coach Alex Livingston.

Bottom row: Andrew Heffernan, Easton Healy, Richie Gilboy, John Poole, Macoy Murphy, Alec Campbell and Coach Garon Kelley.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: