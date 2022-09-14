In July, many of you learned from me here or elsewhere about my recent health challenge. I am happy to report that the surgery to remove a benign meningioma (tumor of the lining of the brain) was successful. I’m feeling good, with a bit of rest and recovery to go, and a positive and healthy prognosis.

I am incredibly grateful for the amazing expert team that performed my complex surgery, and for the nurses, therapists, and technicians who took great post-operative care of me, enabling me to leave the hospital quickly to recuperate at home.

My heartfelt thanks as well go out to every one of you who contacted me with your well-wishes, prayers, and support. We are indeed truly blessed to live in such a caring community. That is one of many reasons I am honored to represent you in the Maine legislature and am pleased to again be working with my aides and colleagues to help folks connect to the services and answers they need.

Please contact me if I can be of service or if you want to share thoughts or concerns about issues affecting your daily life. There are several ways (listed below) to connect with me. I also encourage you to visit my state representative Facebook page to learn about federal and state actions providing property tax relief, lowering health care costs, and granting funds to our community for assistance with infrastructure improvements, among other important news.

Again, I appreciate the support given to me during my medical leave and look forward to working with all of you in the coming months on behalf of the people and places we care about.

Traci Gere represents Maine House District 9, which includes Kennebunkport, part of Kennebunk and part of Biddeford. She can be reached at [email protected]

