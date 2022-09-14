Candidate will do ‘people’s work’

To the editor,

Vote this November to send Henry Ingwersen back to Augusta as senator. He’s the only 32nd District senatorial candidate with experience as a state representative and will bring the knowledge and relationships he’s gained there to work as your senator.

I’ve known Henry for years as he’s worked to save Arundel’s fast-vanishing open spaces and unique rural character. Further, his tireless efforts in fixing the PFAS contamination mess that now infects our farms and open space need his leadership.

Henry’s been talking to lots of people in Biddeford, Arundel, Lyman, and Hollis over the past six months, and he’s convinced that people are sick of the partisanship and anger that now hamstrings our democracy. I know Henry will work to bring us together and as your senator, finally get more of the “people’s work” accomplished.

Sam Hull

Arundel

Protesting the president

To the editor,

I had to laugh when I read William P. DeSaulniers letter to the editor whining about an “offensively worded banner” that seeks to “inflame and divide.” I do not know where he was educated but there are no offensive words on the banner. I know. It’s my banner.

My banner protests a president who abandoned almost 9,000 US citizens behind enemy lines in Afghanistan. A president who surrendered 82 billion dollars worth of advanced military weaponry to an enemy the US fought for 20 years. An enemy who killed 2,800 US service men and women and injured and maimed another 12,800.

A president who has allowed hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens. A president who has transported those same illegal aliens by bus, train and airplane, all over this country. A president who has allowed an unimaginable increase in sex trafficking, of both women and children, along and across our southern border.

A president who has enabled the greatest increase in opioid overdose deaths, mostly due to fentanyl trafficking across our southern border, in the history of our country. A president whose reckless spending has resulted in the highest inflation rate in 40 years. Inflation being a hidden tax on every single American, both wealthy and poor.

I could go on but space is limited in letters to the editor.

If those things do not bother you, I find it extremely hypocritical that a banner with no offensive words does.

Protests are most effective when they get the most visibility. Remember all those Kennebunkers lying in the middle of Route 1 by First Parish Church protesting George Floyd? They didn’t lie down in the middle of a side street. Or all those athletes at all levels kneeling during the National Anthem? They didn’t kneel in the privacy of their own homes. Flying the flag at Gooch’s Beach gets it the most visibility.

I have met many people this summer, including locals like myself and from all over the world, who absolutely love that flag. I will continue to fly it proudly until that treasonous, illegitimate person in the White House is impeached or resigns.

James R. Cressey

Arundel

