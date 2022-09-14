As I term out, having proudly represented West Bath (and Harpswell and northeast Brunswick) for 8 years in the Maine House of Representatives, I look ahead to who can best represent West Bath and all of House District 49 going forward.



That person is my good friend and colleague Rep. Allison Hepler, running for re-election to her third term in the House. I am fortunate to have served with Allison on the Marine Resources Committee and have worked closely with her in her capacity as a member of the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee on issues important to the area and the state.



With redistricting, West Bath is now part of the district which includes Woolwich, Phippsburg, Arrowsic and Georgetown.



In Allison Hepler, you have a Representative who truly serves her constituents. She does her research, digs into important policy issues, and is effective in passing legislation with bipartisan support. She tackles issues that are important to her district and the entire state. Just few examples are her work to address brown tail moth invasions, addressing needs of those with brain injuries, protections for property owners and right now, she is working to improve returnable bottle redemption.



Please help Representative Allison Hepler continue to do her exceptional work in the Maine House and re-elect her on Nov. 8.



Joyce “Jay” McCreight,

Harpswell

Representative for District 51, West Bath, Harpswell, part of Brunswick

When I told my friend that on Nov. 8, I’d be voting to re-elect Sen. Eloise Vitelli and Rep. Allison Hepler, she asked me why. I said that the news each day is filled with political fighting and divisiveness, but they never participated in that anger.

Instead, they worked to meet with constituents, show up at local events, and then cooperate with willing partners to develop legislation that targets specific needs. In this past year, they have produced successful laws that benefit lobstermen oyster and clam workers, provided agriculture support, and cooperated with Gov. Mills to fully fund our town’s education (helps us save on our property tax), and let us not forget the $850 that came to each of us when we surely needed some funds to deal with inflation.

And, when reelected, they will vigorously support a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body.



Glenis Elliott,

West Bath

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: