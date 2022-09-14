As I term out, having proudly represented West Bath (and Harpswell and northeast Brunswick) for 8 years in the Maine House of Representatives, I look ahead to who can best represent West Bath and all of House District 49 going forward.
Harpswell
Representative for District 51, West Bath, Harpswell, part of Brunswick
When I told my friend that on Nov. 8, I’d be voting to re-elect Sen. Eloise Vitelli and Rep. Allison Hepler, she asked me why. I said that the news each day is filled with political fighting and divisiveness, but they never participated in that anger.
Instead, they worked to meet with constituents, show up at local events, and then cooperate with willing partners to develop legislation that targets specific needs. In this past year, they have produced successful laws that benefit lobstermen oyster and clam workers, provided agriculture support, and cooperated with Gov. Mills to fully fund our town’s education (helps us save on our property tax), and let us not forget the $850 that came to each of us when we surely needed some funds to deal with inflation.
And, when reelected, they will vigorously support a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body.Glenis Elliott, West Bath
