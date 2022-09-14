PORTLAND – Anthony “Tony” G. Caiazzo, 93, died on Sept. 11, 2022 at Springbrook Center in Westbrook surrounded by his children.

Anthony was born in Portland on Sept. 21, 1928 to Gaetano and Orsula (Rega) Caiazzo and attended local Portland schools, graduating from Portland High School. Following high school, he proudly served in the United States Army. After completing his tour in the military, he returned to Portland and started a breakfast and lunch restaurant on Congress Street.

﻿In 1955, Tony married the love of his life, Shirley Scott, and together they raised five children.

During most of his working life, Tony worked for the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier, delivering mail from house to house throughout Portland neighborhoods. Tony retired from the Postal Service in 1990 to enjoy his family, traveling and fishing. Tony loved to cook for his family. He loved gardening and woodworking. He built rocking horses and cradles for his grandchildren. Most of all he enjoyed cooking large family meals with his wife Shirley. Being with his grandchildren for any occasion gave him great joy and he spent many days with them by the ocean at Kettle Cove.

﻿He enjoyed traveling and had many opportunities to travel to Arizona and California with his wife by his side. He was a passionate Red Sox and Patriots fan and enjoyed watching them win multiple championships.

﻿He will be remembered as a very loving and caring husband, dad and papa and he will be dearly missed.

Tony was predeceased by his wife Shirley; his parents Gaetano and Orsula Caiazzo; sisters Anna Haskell, Vincenza Fowler, Grace Pulsifer, Mary Fasulo, Philomena Fowler, and brothers Joseph and Salvatore Caiazzo.

﻿Surviving are his sisters, Delores Nelson, Ursula Carver, Patricia Ross; his children Joan Smaha and husband Jeff, Tom Caiazzo and wife Janine, Maryann Piacentini and husband Rick, Mark Caiazzo and wife Kelli, Janine Merrill and husband Andy.

Tony is also survived by his grandchildren, Greg Smaha, Michael Smaha, Amanda Casale and husband Anthony, Melissa Cowie and husband Jack, Ryan Piacentini and wife Jamie, Jill Nelson and husband Pat, Matthew Caiazzo, Stephen Caiazzo and Rachel Merrill; great-grandchildren, Mariah Cowie, Alana Casale, Avery Casale, Coleman Nelson and Sonny Piacentini and baby Sloane Cowie.

﻿The family would like to thank all of the wonderful, caring and compassionate staff at Springbrook Health Center for taking such good care of Tony.

﻿Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home 660 Brighton Avenue in Portland. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home. Committal will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

﻿To share a memory of Tony or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Alzheimer’s Association

383 US Route One #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074 or

at http://www.alz.org/maine

