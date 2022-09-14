SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Josh Sargent, Ricardo Pepi and Jesús Ferreira are in at forward, while Jordan Pefok, Haji Wright and Brandon Vazquez are out.

U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter announced his 26-man roster Wednesday for the Americans’ final two World Cup warmups, and he emphasized time remains for players to move on and off before he reveals his final Cup roster on Nov. 9.

“I know we’re not going to be the most talented team at the World Cup and we’re going to have to compensate for that by being a cohesive unit, by working for each other, fighting for each other and having a great team spirit,” Berhalter said. “So part of it is leaning on guys that have been there before and been around the group before and understand the team culture and understand their teammates extremely well.”

The 13th-ranked Americans face No. 23 Japan on Sept. 23 in Düsseldorf, Germany, and 53rd-ranked Saudi Arabia four days later in Murcia, Spain. Berhalter plans to announce his 26-man roster for the tournament in Qatar five days before the FIFA deadline.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp has balked at a suggestion by Chelsea’s new American owner that the Premier League could introduce an All-Star Game between the best players from the north and south.

Todd Boehly said Tuesday he hoped the Premier League might “take a little bit of a lesson from American sports” and have an All-Star Game that would raise money for clubs lower down English soccer’s pyramid. The idea was put to Klopp after Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Ajax in the Champions League later in the day and the German coach mocked it.

“What can I say – does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well and let them play against a football team?” said Klopp, who’s main issue was that there was no space in an already-crowded soccer calendar to fit such a game. “When he finds a date for that, he can call me.”

HOCKEY

NHL: The Seattle Kraken have promoted Alexandra Mandrycky to assistant general manager after three years as director of hockey strategy and research.

Mandrycky was one of the first front-office hires by the Kraken after the expansion franchise was awarded by the NHL. She becomes the sixth female assistant general manager currently in the NHL.

BASKETBALL

EUROBASKET: France pulled off a wild rally at the end of regulation, then carried that momentum into a spot in the EuroBasket semifinals.

Thomas Heurtel scored 20 points, Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and France found a way to get past Italy 93-85 in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday. France was down by seven with 1:59 left in regulation, and that was when it started on what became a 25-10 run to finish the contest.

It was France’s second consecutive fourth-quarter rally and overtime win, after needing the same formula to get past Turkey in the round of 16 on Saturday.

Next up for France on Friday for a berth in the title game will be either defending champion Slovenia or Poland, who played their quarterfinal later Wednesday. The other half of the semifinal bracket was set Tuesday with Germany facing Spain, also on Friday.

AUTO RACING

BROADCASTING: Tony Stewart will return to the Fox broadcast booth for the elimination rounds Sunday of the NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer and first-year NHRA team owner will be in the booth for the second consecutive race and the NHRA’s playoff opener, which goes head-to-head Sunday with the NFL. Stewart, who has called several NASCAR races for Fox over the last few years, worked the U.S. Nationals in his NHRA broadcasting debut.

The U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis drew 840,000 viewers during Monday’s elimination rounds with Stewart in the booth. It marked an increase of nearly 10% from last year’s Fox broadcast of the race.