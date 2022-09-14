Those interested in learning about Branch Brook, the river that provides drinking water for area residents and habitat for a diversity of wildlife species, will have an opportunity on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The one-mile walk begins on Maguire Road on the Kennebunk Plains and is offered by the Branch Brook Watershed Coalition. The guided walk is free of charge.

Participants will learn about the protected lands and wildlife of the watershed, as well as some of the threats posed to water quality due to human activities that occur too close to the river. According to a Sept. 12 news release, “A major emphasis on the walk will be the severe erosion caused by off-road vehicles along a powerline and the efforts by Central Maine Power to restore the area.”

The walk will be led by Paul Dest, local conservationist and director of Wells Reserve, Greg Pargellis of the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Wells Water District and a representative from CMP

According to the coalition, “Branch Brook Watershed is one of the most pristine watersheds in southern Maine. Located in Wells, Kennebunk, and Sanford, it encompasses 8,112 acres and provides drinking water to over 100,000 residents and visitors annually and provides habitat for a diversity of species. Land within the watershed has been protected by numerous organizations, from Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge to the water district and The Nature Conservancy with ongoing land protection efforts continuing.”

The event is one of a series of walks introducing residents and visitors to protected landscapes of southern Maine. To register for the walk and for more information and about the meeting location, email [email protected] or call 207-251-9851.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: