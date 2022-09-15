BIDDEFORD — All alumni, current students, school families, and community members are invited to gather for a celebration of 30 years of faith, academic excellence, service, and smiles at St. James School in Biddeford.

A 30th anniversary Mass and celebration will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, at St. Joseph Church on 178 Elm St. in Biddeford. Following the Mass, all are welcome to attend a reception in the church hall where those gathered can share stories, view old photographs, and reflect on 140 years of Catholic education in Biddeford and Saco.

St. James was so named after the consolidation of St. Joseph’s, St. Andre’s, and St. Mary’s Elementary Schools.

“There has been a Catholic school in Biddeford and Saco for 140 years,” said Bishop Robert Deeley. “St. Joseph’s School opened in 1882, and 30 years ago came the innovative consolidated Catholic school. It is a credit to the pastors, principals, parishioners and parents, teachers, and students who sought through consolidation to preserve a holistic, value-centered Catholic education for the area.”

“St. James is special because it provides a quality education with the added ‘ingredient’ of being faith based,” said Sister Terry Gauvin, a Biddeford native and provincial superior of the American Province of the Good Shepherd Sisters of Quebec. “It teaches the whole child to not only have a quality education but one that is value based and prepares them to succeed and make a difference in the world.”

“We teach the whole child: academically, physically, mentally, and spiritually to be the best young man and woman that they can be,” said Nancy Naimey, the principal at St. James. “The faculty and staff are truly devoted to the mission of the school: ‘SAFE’ (Service-Academics-Faith-Excellence).”

To learn more about St. James School, visit www.sjsbiddeford.org. For more information about the anniversary celebration, contact the school at (207) 282-4084.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: