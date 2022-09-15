SACO — Four individuals and two teams will be inducted into the Thornton Academy Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 1. The ceremony, free and open to the public, will be in the Auditorium of TA’s Arts Building in Saco, beginning at 10 a.m.

Inductees left their mark on TA athletics and provided memorable moments that won’t be forgotten. Their stories inspire future generations of Trojans to work hard and excel in their sport.

The 2022 inductees RE:

Craig Gardner (Class of 1978) — Gardner was a two-time Telegram League First Team All Star and 1977 Telegram League batting champion.

Andrew Tripp (Class of 1997) — Tripp was a two-time All-State ice hockey team selection and two-time All-Telegram League selection as a second baseman.

Kathleen (Rice) Wallach (Class of 2005) — Wallach was a multi-event track standout and state champion in indoor and outdoor track and field.

Coach Mike Verrier (Class of 1974) — Verrier was a varsity baseball coach and three-time state championship golf coach.

2011 & 2012 Boys Ice Hockey Teams — Winners of back-to-back state championships.

Homecoming Weekend kicks off Friday, Sep. 30, with a family-friendly, community bonfire behind TA’s Linnell Gymnasium, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Deputy Chief David Pendleton of the Saco Fire Department oversees the bonfire, using wood donated by Bear Hill Lumber Company of Hollis.

Saturday, Thornton hosts the Bangor Rams in an afternoon football game, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

