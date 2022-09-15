SACO — Voters in Saco’s Ward 4 on Nov. 8 will choose between an incumbent city councilor and a former mayor as their City Council representative for the next three years.

Michael Burman will be challenged by former mayor, Don Pilon, for the Ward 4 City Council seat.

Incumbent Philip Hatch is unopposed in Ward 5.

Burman is a psychology professor at the University of New England. He was appointed to the council seat in December 2020 to fill the unexpired term of Lynn Copeland, who was elected a month earlier to the Maine House of Representatives.

Pilon served four terms in the Maine House of Representatives and was unsuccessful in a primary bid for the Maine Senate. Pilon was mayor of Saco from 2013 to 2015. He is a realtor.

Hatch, in Ward 5, was appointed in April 2021 to fill the remainder of a term that became vacant in February that year at the resignation of Alan Minthorn. Hatch operates a commercial credit training service.

On Election Day, all Saco voters will be casting their ballots at Thornton Academy’s Linnell Gymnasium at 438 Main St. City Clerk Michele Hughes said that the city is no longer conducting Election Day voting at the Parks & Recreation Building on Franklin Street.

Absentee ballots are expected to be available around Oct. 11, according to the city’s elections web page.

Hughes said the city has also recently adjusted ward boundary lines, a process that takes place every 10 years and is based on the latest census. New descriptions and maps are at: https://www.sacomaine.org/departments/city_clerk/index.php

